The expected script was fulfilled. The Peruvian restaurant Central, led by Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, won this Tuesday in Valencia the title of best restaurant on the planet according to ‘The World’s 50 Best’ list at a gala with a strong Spanish accent. This is the first time in its 21-year history that the ranking promoted by the Anglo-Saxon media group William Reed crowns a Latin American restaurant on a triumphant night also for Spanish cuisine, which places six restaurants in the ranking and nothing fewer than three in the top four. Disfrutar, second, DiverXo, third and Asador Etxebarri is fourth in a list that also includes Quique Dacosta from Valencia (20) and Elkano (22) and Mugaritz (31) from Gipuzkoa.

“We have worked very hard, thank you all for joining this adventure that is Central, Virgilio is an example of perseverance,” his partner and partner, Pía León, said on stage, using the language of Cervantes. It makes sense that Central’s triumph would take place in a Spanish-speaking country – the conditions, mainly economic ones, still do not exist for the gala to land in Latin America – and a feeling of shared joy reigned in the atmosphere.

The trajectory of the Peruvians towards the top is one of the most solid on the circuit. They were second last year and have been reaping continuous promotions for a decade, in which they have been building a constellation of restaurants and various gastronomic initiatives. In addition to the award-winning Central and Pía’s personal project, Kjolle, -which this Tuesday also rose twenty positions to sneak into the top of the table for the first time-, they maintain a restaurant at more than 3,000 meters of altitude in the surroundings Cuzco -Mil-, have opened branches in emerging markets such as Tokyo or Moscow -closed due to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine- and carry out research and dissemination projects through the Mater network.

Its success, however, subtracts some emotion from the final classification, which after deciding in 2019 to relegate the winners to a category of untouchables out of competition, begins to give the impression that the upper part of the ladder is a waiting list. Following that logic, Disfrutar should win next year but ‘qui lo sa’. At the moment it is moving slowly but surely towards the top with a silver that tastes like gold and the award for the best restaurant in Europe.

Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas are the highest active representatives of that techno-emotional cuisine coined at El Bulli and although the new trends in gastronomy take other paths, they continue to be a reference in terms of research and development of new techniques. Behind them Dabiz Muñoz approaches like a whirlwind. If he does not appear on the list, he will sneak into 20th place in 2021, be fourth last year and achieve bronze this time. The one from DiverXo is probably experiencing the best moment of his career and the dynamism of the Madrid gastronomic scene of which he is the greatest exponent plays in his favor.

Notable comebacks



Asador Etxebarri from Biscay stars in one of the few comebacks on the list. After being third in two consecutive editions and falling to sixth last year, Bittor Arginzoniz resists as the great gridiron in the world and continues to caress the dream of claiming the crown. His allergy to international soirees, four-handed dinners and other marketing strategies to win votes do not seem to take their toll.

The other comeback on the national scene was led by the host chef, Quique Dacosta, who after leaving the top of the table for a while, returned to 42 last year and continues his climb until he is already in the top 20. The highly refined proposal cuisine of its homonymous three Michelin stars in Denia, curdled with luxury and aesthetic sensibility, deserves the attention of the international public and promises to bring new joys in the future.

He is closely followed by Elkano from Gipuzkoa. The project of bringing to the plate the ‘marine terroir’ of the Cantabrian coast led by Aitor Arregi and Pablo Vicari is consolidated as a temple of fish and remains very worthily at 22 after being 16 last year. Mugaritz, for his part, confirms the downward trend of the last two editions and goes from 21 to 31.

But these heights Aduriz, one of the most influential chefs of his generation, no longer needs stripes. The 50 Best organization recognized the services provided with the Icon award and the auditorium gave him one of the warmest ovations of the night, with the 1,200 spectators at the Palau de las Arts in Valencia standing up.

Central (Lima, Peru) Best of South America

Disfrutar (Barcelona, ​​Spain) Best of Europe

DiverXo (Madrid, Spain)

Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

Atomix (New York, USA) Best in North America

Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

Table by Bruno Berjus (Paris, France) New

Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE) New. Best of the Middle East and Africa

A Casa do Porto (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

Odette (Singapore) Best of Asia

Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand) New

Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand) New

Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Quique Dacosta (Denia, Spain)

Elcano (Getaria, Spain)

Kol (London, UK) New

Septime (Paris, France)

Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

Schauenstein (Furstenau, Switzerland)

Florilege (Tokyo, Japan)

Borago (Santiago, Chile)

Frantzen (Stockholm, Sweden)

Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

Hisa Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia) New

Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

Ikoyi (London, UK)

Plenitude (Paris, France)

Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan) New

The Clove Club (London, UK)

The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

Le Bernardin (New York, USA)

Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

Orfali Bros Bistro (Dubai, UAE) New

La Grenouillere (La Madeleine-Sous-Montrieul, France) New

Rosetta (Mexico City, Mexico) New

The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)