Three of the four authors of the study published in the journal The Lancet and who questioned the benefits of hydroxychloroquine (derived from chloroquine), to which they attributed an even higher mortality of covid-19 patients, have requested the retraction of the article, as reported by the British magazine itself this Thursday.

“We cannot continue to guarantee the veracity of primary data sources,” the three authors have indicated to The Lancet, thus accusing the fourth author, Sapan Desai, responsible for the company that collected the indicators that supported the conclusions and that now refuses to give direct access to them.

The three authors, Mandeep R. Mehra, Frank Ruschitzka and Amit N. Patel, explain: “After the publication of our article (…), several concerns were raised regarding the veracity of the data and analyzes carried out by Surgisphere Corporation and its founder and co-author, Sapan Desai ”. After requesting a new analysis from researchers outside the study and the medical company, the signatories say: “Our independent reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the complete data set, client contracts and the complete audit report to its servers for their analysis, as such transfer would violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements ”.

The authors apologize “to the editors of ‘The Lancet’ and to the readers” for any embarrassment or inconvenience this may have caused. “

This refusal has prevented the required review and has led to the withdrawal of the independent auditors. “We can never forget the responsibility we have as researchers to scrupulously ensure that we trust data sources that adhere to our high standards. Based on this development, we can no longer attest to the veracity of the primary data sources ”, the three researchers affirm. The authors apologize to the editors of The Lancet and to readers “for any embarrassment or inconvenience this may have caused.”

The retraction is known a day after the WHO resumed clinical trials of these drugs, which it temporarily suspended after the publication of the report now resigned by three of its four authors. The study concluded that chloroquine and its derivative not only do not help hospitalized patients, but also increase their risk of death. The research was based on alleged data from more than 96,000 patients. The magazine that published it recognized this week that there are “important scientific questions” without answering about the study.

A second study on the effects of drugs that regulate coronary circulation in covid patients that had been published has also been withdrawn for the same reasons The New England Journal of Medicine and signed by Mehra, Patel and Desai along with other authors.