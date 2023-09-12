Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 11:53

Three of the nine groups that make up the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) recorded price drops in August, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Deflations occurred in Food and Beverages (-0.85%, impact of -0.18 pp), Household Articles (-0.04%, impact of 0.00 pp) and Communication (-0.09%, impact -0.01 pp).

Families spent more on Transport (0.34%, impact of 0.07 percentage points), Health and Personal Care (0.58%, impact of 0.08 percentage points), Personal Expenses (0.38%, impact of 0.04 pp), Education (0.69%, impact of 0.04 pp), Housing (1.11%, impact of 0.17 pp) and Clothing (0.54%, impact of 0.02 percentage points ).

In the Education group, regular courses rose 0.72%, despite the 0.78% drop in postgraduate courses. The biggest adjustments occurred in technical courses (2.14%), daycare centers (1.86%) and higher education (1.12%).

Two of the 16 regions investigated by IBGE recorded deflation in August. The lowest result was seen in Belo Horizonte, -0.08%, while the highest occurred in Fortaleza, 0.74%.