Three nuns needed medical assistance after the arrest of ex-schema-monk Sergius (Romanov). This was announced on Tuesday, December 29, at the Verkhnepyshminsk central city hospital, to which the territory of the monastery belongs.

“In our emergency room, three wounded nuns with minor injuries were converted at six in the morning. They received assistance on an outpatient basis and left the medical facility, ”said TASS in the hospital.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the police detained the former schema-abbot Sergius, who in the summer of 2020 seized the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery.

According to preliminary data, a criminal case has been initiated against Sergius under the article on inducement to commit suicide.

In the spring, Sergiy Romanov, during a sermon, urged citizens not to believe in the coronavirus pandemic and to abandon security measures. At the end of May, the diocesan authorities banned him from serving. After he was defrocked.

In September it was reported that Ek-Schema-monk Sergiy was excommunicated by the decision of the court of the Yekaterinburg diocese. Later, in October, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia approved the decision of the ecclesiastical court of the Yekaterinburg diocese.