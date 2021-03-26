Three nuclear submarines of the Russian Navy (Navy) for the first time in history simultaneously surfaced from under the ice during exercises in the Arctic. The corresponding video was provided to “Lente.ru” in the Ministry of Defense.

The footage shows how the submarines surface, breaking through the ice. As reported TASS, the commander-in-chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, clarified that the submarines were at a distance of up to 300 meters from each other.

He also said that as part of the expedition, for the first time in the history of the Navy, a flight was made to the polar region with a pair of MiG-31 fighters refueling in the air, passing the geographic point of the North Pole.

As previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the task of the military in the Arctic to continue the development and study of the Far North.