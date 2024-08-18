There is something hurtful, and at times pleasurable, in the search for who we are and where we come from. This journey to the depths of oneself links these three novels, where the investigation into the past is combined with the exaltation of gastronomy, turning it into another character.

When writer Simonetta Agnello Hornby began the book A few drops of oil (Gatopardo Editores) in 2011, she was in Palermo (Sicily). She was in front of an old notebook in which her mother wrote short and vivid stories, her aunt Teresa’s recipe book and the smell of childhood that remains impregnated in the furniture of a family home. “A few drops of oil is written without nostalgia, but with love and gratitude to Mom and Aunt Teresa,” wrote the author at the beginning of the work. This novel is a journey to childhood, a passage in time through learned emotions, initiation flavors and family loves: “For years I wanted to reproduce Grandma Maria’s sweet recipes (…) I had in mind a four-handed work with my sister Chiara. Although we have lived on different islands for forty years, every summer we meet at Mosè —our country house— and we continue to cook as Mom and Aunt Teresa taught us.” It could be said that it is a documentary novel or a fictionalized essay, where the truth, which is seen through the prism of memory, leaves no escape for the reader: everything told here happened. A literary resource that is enhanced by the accompaniment of a series of photographs of the protagonists of the story.

Cover of A Few Drops of Oil, by Simonetta Agnello Hornby (Gatopardo Editions).

This is how this book was born, driven by emotion and the need to ensure that the flavours learned do not disappear. And in the last pages of the book we find around twenty family recipes: “The recipes in this book were and continue to be part of our daily food routine (…) But without a doubt the common thread that runs through all of them is the main product of our farm: olive oil.”

When you approach any of the books by Bill Buford, journalist, writer and creator of the fabulous Granta magazine, you feel like you are entering a micro-world where the only possible language is that created by passion, madness and excitement about the unknown. There are two of his novels, both published by Anagrama, Heat (2007) and The Transmission of Flavor (2024) that are born from the impulse to know other worlds, the madness to dive into unknown terrain and the passion for gastronomy. In the person of Bill Buford we find that writer who loves cooking, and that cook who does not know how to cook without adding a good dose of literature to his dishes. And this translates into a literature that is agile and bold, intimate and shameless, without double standards. In The Transmission of Flavor begins his adventure in France. “One clear, cold, autumnal afternoon in 2007, I met chef Michel Richard [fue el propietario del famoso restaurante Citronelle en Washington DC] the man who would radically change my life – and the lives of my wife and our twins – without me really knowing who he was, convinced that, in any case, he was someone I would never see again.”

The Transmission of Flavor, by Bill Buford (Anagrama Publishing). Bill Buford travels to Lyon and delves into the secrets of French cuisine.

This story begins with Michel Richard, with whom he would spend the first eight months of his adventure, and then continue his journey through France, where the author studied at L’Institut Paul Bocuse, worked as a kitchen assistant at La Mère Brazier (with two Michelin stars in Lyon) and experienced first-hand the frenetic pace of a haute cuisine restaurant. A book that reveals the most gourmet side of France, and the origin and history of certain traditional dishes of French cuisine. The book is a delight, an adventure that at times recalls the writings of Anthony Bourdain, or that wonderful story by Julia Child, My life in France.

Anyone who has ever visited Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul in Mexico City will be tempted to open the pages of Frida’s Cook, by Florencia Etcheves (Planeta publishing house) for remembering that magical place, full of color and energy; or for becoming a voyeur of a little piece of the life of one of the great artists of the 20th century. Who knows? The truth is that this novel is like a peephole through which the reader peers into the past knowing that, between truth and literary license (there never was such a cook), a good story will be found. A novel written in two parts: yesterday, from 1939 to 1954, in Mexico, where the life of Nayeli is narrated, an immigrant in search of a better future who ends up becoming Frida’s cook. And today, in 1918, in Buenos Aires, where Nayeli’s granddaughter begins to investigate her grandmother’s life. The story is captivating not only because of the friendship between the cook and the artist, or because of the dishes that came out of that wood-burning stove at Casa Azul on holidays, but also because of the structure of mystery that the author has created as a backdrop. A book of more than five hundred pages that talks about friendship, cooking and art, with a good dose of denunciation and feminism “The space in which women are queens without a crown had been occupied by men.”

Frida’s Cook, by Florencia Etcheves (Editorial Planeta).

Sara Cucala is a writer, filmmaker and journalist specializing in gastronomy. Creator of one of the first gastronomy and travel blogs, she has written numerous books, coordinated the culinary content of TVE’s afternoon magazine and directed several films and documentaries. She is the founder and co-owner of the lA Punto gastronomic bookstore and cooking school.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.