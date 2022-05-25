Sinaloa.- This weekend will be the last bank holiday in May that basic level students will enjoy, according to the school calendarthat is why here we will tell you 3 little-known ranches in the state of Sinaloa perfect to spend this long weekend with the family.

Due to the fact that next Friday, May 27, the meeting of the School Technical Council will take place, according to what is set by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), preschool, primary and secondary school students will be able to enjoy a last bridge that will cover from May 27 to 29so families can take advantage and relax for a while in a ranch in Sinaloa.

The salty

Located in the Culiacan municipality, capital of the state of Sinaloa, is the El Salado ranch, made up of just under 3,000 inhabitants. Exactly, it is in the direction of the northeast of the Sinaloa capital.

According to the residents of the town, the name El Salado derives from the fact that in the community of waters of two streams in the place they call El Aguaje, where one of them carries salt water and the other sweet, which produces a current of brackish water.

Alligator

One of the ranches that cannot be missing from your list to visit next long weekend is Caimanero, which is located 29 kilometers southwest of the municipality of The rosarymunicipality south of Sinaloa.

One of the greatest attractions when visiting the Caimanero town is to go to the Caimanero Lagoon, a beautiful lagoon that is separated from the sea by a narrow beach bar. In this attraction you can take boat rides, as well as practice fishing, swimming and other types of recreational activities.

We recommend you read:

Bamoa Station

Finally, another of the destinations we recommend to spend this last bridge of May 2022 in Sinaloa is Estación Bamoa, located in the municipality of Guasave. Being a town with less than 10 thousand inhabitants It is the perfect destination to cross the bridge if you want to have some quiet time.