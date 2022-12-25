Three major international non-governmental organizations have suspended their operations in Afghanistan following the decision by the country’s Taliban to ban women from working in NGOs.

In Afghanistan, three non-governmental organizations, including Save The Children, suspended operations on Sunday after the Taliban government banned women from continuing to work in national and international NGOs.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively help children, women and men in need in Afghanistan without the women on their payroll. The ban on NGOs was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because the women were not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

The three NGOs provide emergency aid in health, education, child protection and nutrition, as well as support, in the midst of a humanitarian situation that is in decline.

“We have complied with all the cultural norms and we simply cannot work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who desperately need help,” said Neil Turner, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Afghanistan, whose group it has 468 employees in the country.

They foresee more poverty next year

The return to power of the Taliban group happened in August 2021, causing a deterioration in the economy and plunging millions of people into poverty and hunger.

Sanctions imposed on the Taliban leadership, the blocking of bank transfers and the freezing of billions in Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves restrict the country’s access to global institutions and the foreign money that sustained the economy, which is largely dependent on the international aid prior to the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

A member of the Taliban stands guard at the entrance gate of Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 21, 2022. © Ali Khara / Reuters

Martin Schuepp, a senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross, said last month that more Afghans will struggle to survive as living conditions deteriorate in the coming year, as the country prepares for its second winter under the regime. taliban

The United States warned that the ban on NGOs will cut off life-saving assistance to millions of people. “Women are critical to humanitarian operations around the world,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people”, he added.

“The United Nations and its partners currently support more than 28 million Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid to survive,” according to Guterres.

Respect for women’s rights is a sticking point in negotiations between the Taliban government and the international community.

Women’s situation worsens

“I am the sole breadwinner for my family. If I lose my job, my family of 15 will starve,” said Shabana, 24, an international NGO employee who has worked in Afghanistan for decades.

“As the world celebrates the arrival of the new year, Afghanistan has become a hell for women,” she added.

The Taliban government argues that women working in NGOs do not respect “the Islamic hijab or other rules and regulations regarding women’s work in national and international organizations”, something the Afghan women deny.

Last week the Minister of Higher Education prohibited women from entering universities, also accusing them of not being properly dressed. The government also prohibited teenage girls from going to secondary school.

The new extremist government has also spent months expelling women from public jobs, has imposed bans on traveling without a male relative and ordered them to cover up outside the home.

With AP and Reuters