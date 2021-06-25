If all goes according to plan, the third season of The Boys It should be premiering at the end of this 2021, although the coronavirus pandemic could affect these plans. While we wait for its imminent trailer, three new superheroes have already been revealed that will join the show and here you can meet them.

As reported by The Wrap, Gunpowder, Blue Hawk and Supersonic will be the new heroes that arrive in the third part of The Boys. These characters will be played by Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler and Miles Gaston Villanueva respectively. Apparently, Supersonic will be the ex-partner of Starlight, so his participation in the series could be quite important.

In the comics, Gunpowder is actually considered another villain, however, the series of Amazon Prime Video He’s taken a few liberties with the narrative, so the roles of these heroes might well change. For now we can only wait for new information to learn more about this third season.

Via: The Wrap