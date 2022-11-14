The total number of women murdered by gender violence from 2003 to today is 1,171, according to updated statistics from the Ministry of Equality. There are three more than yesterday, because there are three cases that at the beginning of the investigation were not attributed to the victim’s partner or ex-partner. In addition, the number of orphaned minors since 2013 stands at 365, which represents two more minors murdered by the mother’s partner. There are still 20 open investigations to try to clarify what happened to these women. Although the new official figures were released today, the meeting in which the update was agreed took place a month ago between the Government Delegate against Gender Violence, the Gender Violence Observatory, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of the Interior.

The first case reviewed has been that of a 37-year-old Spanish woman, murdered in Jaén on April 6, 2019. It was first considered a heart attack and then homicide. “The victim was allegedly murdered by her spouse” and she had a minor daughter. “There were no previous complaints of gender violence. “After the information received from the institutions indicated at said meeting” it is confirmed that it was a murder by gender violence. Therefore, the number of women murdered in 2019 would rise to 56 and that of orphaned minors, 48.

The next case was that of a 71-year-old Spanish woman, murdered in Alacant on June 3, 2020. A natural death was believed, until “the autopsy confirmed the death of homicidal etiology and the case was transferred to a Court for Violence against Women.” . The victim was allegedly murdered by her partner »and she had two adult daughters. There were no previous complaints of gender violence.

Unconfirmed, but another case from this year is being investigated, that of a 50-year-old Spanish woman, “allegedly murdered in Santa Cruz de Tenerife by her roommate, with whom she is suspected of having a sentimental relationship.” The assault happened on September 23, 2020 and she passed away the following day. She had two adult daughters and there were no previous complaints of gender violence. Thus, 2020 is left with 49 women murdered and 26 orphaned minors in 2020.

Finally, a murder committed last year is confirmed as gender violence. The victim was a 54-year-old Spanish woman “allegedly murdered by her ex-spouse” in Barcelona on December 12, 2021. The case was under investigation and now “indications of her authorship” have been found. Against the ex-partner “there were previous complaints.” The victim had three older children and one younger.

This year, the suspected case of a 63-year-old German woman, allegedly murdered in Las Palmas on December 2, 2021 by her partner, a 62-year-old German, is excluded. But the case has been closed. There were no previous complaints against the aggressor, nor minor children. In this way, the women murdered in 2021 would rise to 48 and orphans to 32.