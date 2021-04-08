As happens every week, Epic Games already offers players the new title, thus joining the list of all free games on the Epic Games Store. This time we are talking about 3 out of 10: Season Two, an adventure title developed by the people of Terrible Posture Games, which is available from now until April 15 at 17:00 Spanish time.

Unlike other occasions, in which it only announces a title that will arrive free of charge to the service, this time the company has announced three new free games from the Epic Games Store. On this occasion, the titles that can be acquired by players without any consideration will be Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Fllett’s The Pillars of the Earth and The First Tree, which will be available from 17:00 from April 15 to the same time on April 22.

When Rufus meets Goal in one of his attempts to leave Deponia, not only does he fall madly in love with the precious girl from Elysium, but he also accidentally pushes her over the side of his comfortable intergalactic cruiser and drags her to the desolate dump planet. . This accident spawns a brilliant new plan: Rufus has to bring Goal back to the floating city of Elysium, and in the meantime, he will pose as Cletus, Goal’s vile fiancee who, for some reason, is the living one. image of Rufus. And so an exciting adventure begins …

Based on Ken Follett’s world bestseller, The Pillars of the Earth retells the history of the village of Kingsbridge in a whole new interactive way. Put yourself in the shoes of Jack, Aliena and Philip and change the events of the book through exploration, decision-making and dialogue.

A beautiful third-person exploration game centered on two parallel stories: that of a fox in search of her family and that of a son trying to reconnect with his father in Alaska. Players control the fox on a beautiful and emotional journey that reaches its climax at the origin of life and perhaps helps to understand death. Along the way, they will discover artifacts and stories about the son’s life as he engages in the fox’s journey to The First Tree.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the three new free games from the Epic Games StoreStay tuned for April 15 or before the deadline to acquire them on the 22nd.