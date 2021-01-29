The FC Bayern Munich has to cope with three failures: Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and Alexander Nübel will not be available in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, there is confusion about Joshua Zirkzee.
At the press conference before the home game against TSG Hoffenheim, Hansi Flick announced that Goretzka and Martinez had tested positive for the corona virus and will therefore be absent from the upcoming tasks. Nübel will also be out for the time being: The replacement keeper has sustained a ligament injury in his ankle and has to take a three to four week break.
The last ailing Corentin Tolisso will also be out against the Kraichgauer, but should join the team again on Sunday. According to Hansi Flick, Tanguy Nianzou “took the next step in training, but we have to be careful, it was his second serious muscle injury”.
In addition, the Bayern coach commented on the upcoming change from Joshua Zirkzee. According to consistent reports from Sky and Italian media, FC Bayern agreed with FC Parma on a loan deal for the young attacker, and a purchase option of 15 million euros had also been agreed. The deal should be officially confirmed at the weekend.
However, Flick was very surprised at the news: “Joshua was in training today and I think that he will continue to train with us after the transfer period. There is nothing to announce.”