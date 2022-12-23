Investigation of the purchase Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is revealing many interesting facts, including projects that remain secret, but make their existence public, in this case, it is revealed that Bethesda has three projects in development exclusive to Xbox.

Now let’s not forget that Bethesda is part of Microsoft and it sounds logical that they develop exclusives for the Xbox platform, only these details are supposed to remain secret.

The point is that, when Microsoft took over Zenimax, they promised that they would continue making multiplatform games, at least that is what they agreed with the European organizations, however, with the disclosure of this data, it seems that they will not comply.

Now, the document we are talking about mentions that Xbox anticipates three titles that will be designed to be only on their platforms either alone or in small groups.

Source: Bethesda

The argument presented by the North American company is that they continue to update titles like Fallout 76 or Elder Scrolls Online that can be played on both platforms..

To that they add that these latest titles are the perfect example of why they would not make Call of Duty an exclusive game.

Bethesda’s three new Xbox games are pretty obvious

The document exposed by Microsoft that says that there are three exclusive games in development for Xbox that Bethesda is creating refers – surely – to Starfield, Red Fall and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Redfall was delayed to now be released in 2023, while Starfield has a release window of December of the same year. To this we must add that The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development and nothing really is known about the project yet.

On the other hand, we also have the Indiana Jones game that the team behind the Wolfenstein games is making and that we also have a Fallout 5, but there is not much information about this title either.

Do you think they have other projects in mind that they haven’t talked about at all? We will have to wait for some kind of statement or announcement to come in the not too distant future. Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook.