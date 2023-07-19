Each person is a collection of 37 trillion cells—more than galaxies in the entire universe—working in unison to keep us alive and well. Understanding how this huge cellular orchestra coordinates to play the same symphony is one of the greatest puzzles in biology.

Today three reference atlases have been published that reveal this coordination in three essential organs for life: the placenta, which allows a fetus to grow in the mother’s womb without being annihilated, the kidneys, which clean the blood, and the intestines, They supply essential nutrients to the rest of the body. These three new atlases not only describe the human body cell by cell and specify what type they are, but show how they are grouped and related to each other to form the detailed architecture of each tissue. It is a new dimension of the human body that can reveal new keys to understand health and disease.

The new results are the fruit of five years of work by the Human Biomolecular Atlas consortium, made up of 400 scientists generously funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest public biomedical research agency; although the United Kingdom and Switzerland also participate.

A year ago the first results of the Atlas of Human Cells were released, a more international project promoted by 3,000 researchers from 97 countries that was the first major attempt to visualize the entire human cell orchestra. On that occasion, it was important to see a first image of the complete orchestra and to know how many instruments there were —about 500 different types of cells, when it was thought that there were only 300. Now the important thing is to know where each musician sits, how he relates to his neighbors and how they are distributed by groups. The results, the result of the analysis of more than two million cells from dozens of people, are published today in Naturea benchmark for the best world science, and in six other studies complementary which also include the first skin atlas.

The team of geneticist Michael Snyder has used nine intestine samples taken from deceased people who donated their organs before they died. Researchers have analyzed the cell-by-cell three-dimensional composition of eight parts of the intestine along its seven-meter length. A new technique known as CODEX has allowed them to sequence the proteins present in each sample and obtain their spatial coordinates. The results reveal that different types of cells, such as the epithelial cells that line the internal walls of the digestive tract and the immune cells that fight unwanted invaders, form “neighborhoods” with specific functions. These neighborhoods are grouped in turn into “communities” with more different types of cells that collaborate with each other and determine the correct functioning of each part of the intestine.

These groupings vary with health status. For example, the cellular communities of people who are overweight or obese have many more macrophages, immune cells that promote inflammation. The intestinal neighborhoods of people with hypertension are also different.

Image of the cell-by-cell structure of the skin. hubmap

the doctor Sanjay Jain from the University of Washington has completed the atlas of the human kidney with 45 samples from healthy people and another 48 who suffered from kidney ailments. They have identified more than 50 types of healthy cells, several of them new to science, another 30 classes of cells diseased by acute and chronic conditions, and other subtypes of cells that are in the process of recovery after having suffered external or internal damage. “We are seeing the interaction of healthy cell neighborhoods and how these change with disease, which will probably help us design new therapies,” Jain explained at a press conference.

The team of Michael Angelofrom the University of Stanford University, has composed the atlas of the tissue that connects the body of the mother and her future child from samples of 66 healthy women who decided to abort between six and 20 weeks of pregnancy.

This third atlas allows us to observe with unprecedented clarity a critical moment in human development that is very difficult to access: when the embryo invades the inside of the uterus and the mother’s arteries begin to be redirected to bring oxygen and nutrients to the fetus, all thanks to a new organ: the placenta.

In humans, this rerouting of blood vessels is enormous compared to other mammals, including other primates; it is not known why. Possibly it is an evolutionary adaptation to allow us to walk upright and at the same time maintain sufficient blood flow for the fetus to develop its brain and other organs well in the last trimester of pregnancy. This in turn makes humans more prone to preeclampsia, one of the most common complications of pregnancy.

Placenta atlas reveals amazing cellular relationships. The natural killers of the maternal immune system, designed to kill any invader, paradoxically turn in favor of the fetus and ensure that the immune system tolerates it despite being an intruder, from a genetic point of view. This new level of understanding of development makes it possible not only to explore and avoid reproductive problems, but also other similar phenomena, such as the rejection of transplanted organs or the growth of tumors.

Kathy Börner, an expert in scientific maps and one of the coordinators of the Human Biomolecular Atlas. KB

Mapping the human body cell by cell will still take a long time. The United States project, which has reached its halfway point, aims to produce detailed atlases of at least 30 organs out of the nearly 78 that exist, according to the most widely accepted estimate. That data will in turn feed into the global Human Cell Atlas project, explains Aviv Regev, who was one of the creators of this initiative in 2016 and is now head of research at the American pharmaceutical company Genentech. “These new reference atlases are of great use to all health and disease researchers because they give us a better understanding of the different cell types in these tissues,” she says. The researcher highlights another very recent achievement: the reference atlas of human lungs, prepared after analyzing 2.5 million cells from 486 donors of different ages, health status and geographical origin.

“Until now, the cellular atlas was like when in 2006 you used Google Earth to find your neighborhood and a blurry spot came out,” he explains. Miguel de Oliveira Monteiro, head of functional genomics at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute. The works published today use new spatial genomics techniques that make it possible to give coordinates to each cell within the tissue and see in real time what proteins, DNA and RNA they use. “Thanks to these new techniques we see everything in detail for the first time and they show us the way forward to better understand diseases such as cancer and processes such as aging; to understand the dysfunctional and the pathological”, reasons Oliveira.

Creating the first human cell atlas is an unprecedented scientific challenge. First, it was necessary to agree on whether the atlas would be for a single person or for many, and then put together the atlases of each organ, made with different techniques, and also agree on how many types of cells there are in each one. The result will be quite a modern Frankenstein, since there is also an enormous work not only in analysis, but also in programming and computing to harmonize all the data, as well as the creation of artificial intelligence to manage it.

Holger Heyn, head of single cell genomics at the National Center for Genomic Analysis in Barcelona, ​​leads the technology arm of the Human Cell Atlas and has led another recently completed mapping of the tonsils, which are the first line of defense of the brain. organism against pathogens that enter through the mouth. In this organ alone, 121 different cell types have been identified. “Between this year and the next we hope to have the atlases of most of the organs. Then the greatest computational challenge will come, which will be to integrate them all into a single body, which by definition will include the entire world, because we work with samples from most countries in the world. Possibly we will have the first global model in two more years ”, he details.

Computer expert Katy Börner, head of the US project’s computer platform and world expert in scientific maps, ventures what the new global cell map will look like. “It will be an atlas that describes the male and female human body in all its latitude and longitude using the same frame of reference, which is a huge challenge given the enormous differences in size and function of the organs and the different techniques with which they are used. we are mapping.”

