Palma town hall has installed three more speed radars to monitor compliance with the 30 kilometers per hour limit in much of the city. They are by Calle Pascual Ribot 34 and by Calle Aragon 366 and on the corner of Pompeu Fabra and Joan Bonet.

The sustainable mobility department says that these additional controls will enhance the ‘Palma, City 30’ plan, which came into force last October.

There were already six radars: Avenida Gabriel Roca opposite Calle Antoni Maura; by Calle Manacor 101; Miquel Lladó with Bernat Poma; before Cami Son Rapinya 6 and opposite number 3; and Military Highway 132.