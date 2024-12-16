In recent weeks, agents of the National Police have dismantled three drug sales points in the Community of Madrid located in Parla and Cañada Real Galiana. One of them, located in the southern town of the region, was run by members of the Latin gang of the Ñetas. In addition to narcotic substances, money, supplies for preparing doses, knives and firearms, and various ammunition have been seized.

The investigations began at the end of October following certain information about the possible existence of points of sale located in the Madrid municipality of Parla. The agents began the first investigations, they report from Higher Headquarters of the National Police of Madridresponding to the requirements and needs of neighborhood associations. After various inquiries, the agents determined that in said town there were two places where drugs were being sold and they also managed to identify those who managed said illicit businesses.

For this reason, on October 29, one of them was entered and searched, which operated 24 hours a day and where the agents surprised the residents throwing the drugs down the toilet. Immediately, they performed the necessary tests to determine that the substance they had thrown was cocaine.

They also seized drugs hidden in different glass jars, some of soluble coffee, as well as inside the canapés, as well as 1,000 grams of marijuana, money divided into low-value bills and two electric guns. Finally, three people were arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime against public health and another for illegal possession of weapons.









Latin bands

In the other drug apartment in Parla, investigations began in November. Last Tuesday they managed to enter and search the place, where they detained five people, all of them proven members of the Latin band the Ñetas.

The detainees led this illegal trade, which was attended by both adults and minors. The agents seized 64 doses of marijuana, more than 120 cigarettes of the same substance, 43 doses of hashish, money and a large machete. For all this, they were placed at the disposal of the judicial authority as presumed responsible for a crime against public health.

Prefab

Just 24 hours after the Parla operation, the National Police managed to dismantle another point of sale, this time in Cañada Real. It was a prefabricated house that functioned as a space for both the sale and consumption of drugs “during the day and night, 365 days a year.” In this drug house they sold through a small window reinforced with bars and had numerous security measures to avoid any police action, several armored doors and other false doors that were boarded up so they could have time to get rid of everything that related to them. drug trafficking if the police arrived.

This organization had a pyramid structure with a clear distribution of tasks. Outside the plot were the water carriers in charge of alerting of police presence and at the door of the property was the person in charge of security, who decided whether or not to allow the entry of consumers and buyers. Once inside, it was the owner of the business who was in charge of the sale, facilitating access to the smoke room where customers could consume the substance.

Caustic soda

Once they detected police presence, the members of the organization filled a drum with caustic soda where they quickly threw all the drugs and other effects so as not to leave a trace of this activity. This caused the agents to have to save a minor, whose life was in danger due to the chemical reaction caused.

The search resulted in the seizure of narcotic substances – cocaine and heroin -, money, two precision scales and long and short firearms with various ammunition. This operation resulted in six people arrested – two of them minors – as allegedly responsible for crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organization and illicit possession of weapons.