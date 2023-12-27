Twee Muizen

Looking at it from the outside, living traveling is a tempting and idyllic lifestyle, but for those of us who travel the world generating income we know that this is a career that requires five things: time, preparation, courage, adaptation and sacrifice. Once you decide to be a digital nomad, you know how to differentiate from reality false statements such as “living traveling is always being on vacation”, “this way of life is only affordable for millionaires” or “it is impossible to build a career while traveling the world”. Although there are some things to keep in mind, here are three of them.

Choose jobs that allow you to travel

The list is headed by professions such as tourism, journalism, pilot, international relations, degree in Fine Arts, among others. On the other hand, getting employed in companies related to the tourism industry, such as shipping companies, hotels and airlines, also opens many doors to the world. In some of these occupations, travel is inherent, while in others it is necessary to proactively guide the objective of traveling the world. In my case, I started as a journalist specializing in tourism and travel, covering different media. Over time I became independent creating my own platform and generating income from content creation. So that my route around the world is continuous, some of my journeys are sponsored by tourist service providers, embassies and tourist offices that hire me as a specialist, lecturer or content creator.

Myth. Living while traveling is free for some professionals and the best thing is that they enjoy extended vacations. Reality. Making money while traveling is physically and mentally exhausting. Transfers or experiences in a destination are necessary to carry out your work and the trip is a conduit to achieve it, not a reward.

digital nomad

Their main objective is to travel while working online and make the world their office. According to the publication Digital Nomadson your list The 16 Best Places to Live as a Digital Nomad in 2023, the first three places are occupied by Lisbon (Portugal), Melbourne (Australia) and Chiang Mai (Thailand). According to data from Universia, a network of more than 1,000 universities in Latin America, the ideal professions for digital nomads are: cybersecurity expert, web developer, specialist in marketing digital and artificial intelligence manager. If your intention is to work for a company, create a profile on platforms freelance as upwork, Dynamite Jobs, We Work Remotely, Wellfound either remote. But not everyone works for a company, many are entrepreneurs. According to the digital portal Passportphoto, and its Statistics and trends on digital nomads 202333% have their own business.

The basic steps consist of assessing which places are friendlier, taking into account the costs of living, climate, mobility, internet quality and tourist attractions; websites like Nomad List They specialize in collecting this data. Saving and budgeting is essential. It is recommended the masterclass Living while travelingthe course is purchased for 20 dollars on the web Robertaconmaleta.com.

Myth. To be a digital nomad you do not need work experience and it is enough to have a computer and a good internet connection. Reality. A person who wants to work while traveling the world requires a profession or, failing that, specialize in a field that allows them to carry out work remotely.

Volunteers

If we talk about living while traveling, we will focus on international and long-term volunteering (more than three months). There are free programs, and in most of them, the dynamic is to exchange work for lodging and food. Social, environmental or cultural projects are promoted by NGOs, schools, farms, hostels and animal shelters. To find the volunteer program or place, I recommend websites like worldpackers, Helpx, Workaway, WWOOF, Volunteer Base and HelpStay. Registration on some of these platforms has a cost and searches are categorized by countries, types of experiences and even purposes of the trip.

Myth. When you are a volunteer, they cover all your expenses and solve the procedures that are necessary for your trip. Reality. You will need savings for plane tickets, extra expenses, travel insurance and visa.

Although there are no perfect formulas or ideal scenarios, there are more sustainable ways than others to live while traveling and the options mentioned are a clear example. Other alternatives to travel the world continuously or intermittently are to study in another country, apply for a Working Holiday Visa to work abroad or try Van Life (traveling roads in a van converted as a home).

