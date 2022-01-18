Home page world

The accused in the hall of the Lüneburg Regional Court. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

The 35-year-old defendant remained silent during the trial. He is accused of killing his girlfriend and her children.

Lüneburg – A 35-year-old man from Bremen has been sentenced to life imprisonment with preventive detention for the murder of his girlfriend and her two children.

On Tuesday, the Lüneburg district court determined the particular severity of the guilt after the crime in May 2020 in Bispingen, Lower Saxony, which also included the rape of the eleven-year-old girl. The court complied with the prosecutor’s request.

The defender of Bremen only questioned the preventive detention. The accused remained silent (Az. 27 Ks 11/21). The verdict is not yet legally binding.

Before that, a psychiatric expert showed the accused’s development in a dysfunctional family, who had a tendency towards violence as a child and was repeatedly conspicuous by being strangled. At the age of 15 he was sent to the penitentiary for twelve years.

The bodies of the 35-year-old and her four-year-old son were discovered in the woman’s house in Heidekreis. The body of the eleven-year-old daughter was later found on a forest path in the Lüneburg Heath near Schneverdingen. The German suspect was not the father of the children. The two fathers and the grandmother appear as joint plaintiffs. dpa