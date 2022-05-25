Spanish tennis is more fashionable than ever thanks to Carlos Alcaraz, but that trend goes further. Led by three Murcians, Norberto Rodríguez, José Cuenca and Pablo Muñoz, ‘Notrick’ has been launched, a platform aimed at tennis schools and academies that aims to help any player in their training management and monitoring tasks.

Thanks to this application, academy coaches save time, since it is the application itself that studies the performance and analyzes the evolution of each player. Despite its short life, the application is already a success in clubs and academies in Spain, Sweden and Portugal and with the possibility of entering large markets such as Latin America and the United States.

Norberto and José have shared a passion for tennis since they were young but, although their paths took different routes, life brought them back together thanks to ‘Notrick’. They were separated for many years, in different parts of the world but, just a few years ago, they discovered that the moment to fulfill the dream of their lives had arrived. After sharing several days of hiking, that dream called ‘Notrick’ began to beat until, hand in hand with Pablo with his financial help, it came to life.

no competition



It is the first tool that offers these services to maximize performance and promote control of all aspects related to training, without any type of competition so far.

Highlighting its simplicity when it comes to handling, ‘Notrick’ can manage everything a tennis academy needs thanks to its ‘software’. To this is added the flexibility in their work plans depending on each school, and their customization capacity at the different levels that are established. Even so, the platform offers some pre-established plans with the possibility of being able to edit them at the whim of the club or academy coach in order to bear the seal of the same. The purpose of the application is the ease that is provided to both the coach and the trainee.

The player, thanks to this platform, will receive, among other things, all the work to be done instantly, the goals set, detailed reports on their performance and even their own data according to progress and work. The coach, on the other hand, will have the possibility, with just a click, to have all the school’s work methods and their corresponding planning. With ‘Notrick’, player and coach will have much easier time communicating, beyond work plans, with the opportunity to even recommend nutrition plans to follow.