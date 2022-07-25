The Region of Murcia is experiencing this Monday a day of extreme heat that has forced the Aemet to activate the red alert in the Vega del Segura and the orange warning in the regions of the Altiplano, Northwest and Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas. Unlike last week, when the Community was spared the worst effects of the heat wave, this time the municipalities of the Region have fully received the impact of the heat wave.

In fact, only three municipalities in the entire country have reached 45 degrees this Monday, and all three are in the Region of Murcia. The highest maximum was recorded at 4:10 p.m. in Molina de Segura, with 45.9 degrees. At the same time, the Aemet reported 45.1 degrees in the city of Murcia, while at 3:00 p.m. the Archena thermometers marked 45 degrees.

Suffocating temperatures that, for now, remain below the maximum reached last summer, when the Community beat its historical records by reaching 47 degrees at the Alcantarilla Air Base and 46.2 degrees in the capital of the Region .

In this list with the ten most suffocating temperatures of the day there are also five other Andalusian municipalities (Morón de la Frontera, Seville, Fuente Palmera, Jerez de la Frontera and Zaudin), in addition to Abanilla and Cieza, which have registered temperatures of up to 43 .9 degrees.

This intense heat will accompany the inhabitants of the Region throughout the day on Monday, since in municipalities such as Murcia and Lorca the thermometers will not drop below 30 degrees until one in the morning. A situation similar to that which will occur in Caravaca or Jumilla, with temperatures of 32 degrees at 11:00 p.m.

However, the forecasts of the Aemet indicate that the dog days will give a respite during the next few days in the Region. And it is that the maximum will fall ostensibly in the city of Murcia, which will register up to 37 degrees this Tuesday. In addition, weather models indicate that temperatures will remain stable for the rest of the week, with highs of up to 35 degrees heading into the weekend.

In the Northwest, the Atiplano and the Guadalentín Valley, a warm week is also expected, but with temperatures that will not approach 40 degrees. Thus, in Lorca the maximum will remain between 35 and 36 degrees from Wednesday, while in Jumilla and Caravaca the records will range between 17 degrees minimum and 36 maximum.