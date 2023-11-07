Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 00:47



Updated 00:56h.

The Investigative Court number 2 of Orihuela continues its investigations into the case of alleged prevarication in the coastal road maintenance contract. The next to testify will be three municipal technicians, as LA TRUTH has learned.

One of them is a key piece in this case that tries to elucidate whether, supposedly and as reported by the company awarded the service Zaplana Caselles and the PP, the former Ciudadanos councilor Ángel Noguera improperly withheld payment of invoices to this company for services already provided. This technician then assigned to the Infrastructure area prepared a report stating that Zaplana Caselles breached, in his opinion, the contract by lacking its own ship on the coast, as indicated in the offer it submitted to the tender and which was the best valued.

In the opinion of said technician, if it were not for the ship, the valuation would have changed substantially. Noguera always alleged, on the one hand, that the complaint supported by the PP was a ‘vendetta’ for the motion of censure that evicted the former popular mayor Emilio Bascuñana in April 2022, and on the other, that the company, as the technician subscribes, was not complying with the contract and that, consequently, part of the amount of the invoices should be deducted.

The fact is that, as far as is known, no amount was ever deducted, but several of those invoices ended up being paid. In this sense, when Noguera went to testify he charged before the judge against the popular former councilor of the Treasury, Rafael Almagro, for ultimately authorizing the payments to Zaplana Caselles.

The prosecutor, for his part, observes criminal signs following some audios that a company official recorded of this same technician where he says that the company was asked for orders outside of the contract knowing, it is heard, that “that is wrong.” ” and “it’s not right” and that doing so would help “speed up” the payment of bills. The release of this recording caused a crisis in the PSOE-Cs government that led to the dismissal of the mayor of Ciudadanos as head of Infrastructure.