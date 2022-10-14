Phil Foden has long-term links with Manchester City. The jewel Citizens and the English national team has in fact signed the renewal of the contract until 2027: “This agreement is a dream come true – the words of the 22-year-old -. Always cheer City”.

Phil Foden has written down the extension of his three-year contract with Manchester City. An important moment for the young man who supported City in the stands of his home stadium since he was a kid and who has also supported his team in many Manchester derbies with United, of which he is today the protagonist on the pitch as we have seen recently.

The replacement for Yaya Touré

The 22-year-old Foden has already come a long way since that summer of 2017 when he made his debut with the Citizens shirt in a friendly match, in front of 60,000 fans in Texas. Just towards the end of that year, Foden would then come on to replace Yaya Touré against Feyenoord, becoming the fourth youngest English player to make his appearance in the Champions League at 17 years and 177 days. See also The 4 hits and the only error of Mexico in its 2-0 victory against El Salvador

And we are today. Phil Foden signed renewal with Manchester City for a further three years, until the summer of 2027, after winning 11 club-level trophies – four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four League Cups and two Community Shields. – and has already made 18 senior international appearances for England. The previous agreement linked the English class 2000 to the Citizens until 30 June 2024.

In today’s official statement released by the City you can also read the statements of the player: “I have been a fan of the City all my life. I have been training here for so many years and I have also been a ball boy. I love this club so much, and so knowing that I will be a part of it until 2027 is a great feeling. “

October 14, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 20:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#years #City #Foden #renews #rejoices #supported #loved #club