The Railway Board on Friday approved the proposal of three more special trains for Mumbai. CPRO of Northeast Railway PK Singh said that their operations will provide relief to those traveling to Mumbai from Gorakhpur, Gonda, Lucknow and road stations from next week.From September 28, this train will leave Gorakhpur every Monday at 5:30 am and arrive in Lucknow at 2:20 pm. Then the next evening LTT will arrive at 16:00. In return, 05064 will leave every Tuesday at 17:50 pm and reach Lucknow the next day late at 19:55 pm and Gorakhpur at 4:30 am.

05065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Special 29 Se

From September 29, this train will leave Gorakhpur on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 5:30 am and reach Lucknow at 2:20 pm and Panvel at 4:20 pm the next evening. In return, 05066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Special will leave Panvel on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 5:50 pm and reach Lucknow next morning at 7:55 am and Gorakhpur at 4:30 am.

05067 Gorakhpur-Bandra Weekly Special 30 on

On September 30, this train will leave Gorakhpur at 5:30 am and reach Lucknow at 2:20 pm and Bandra terminal at 7:10 am on the second day. In return, 05068 Bandra-Gorakhpur Weekly Special will leave at 12:20 pm on Friday, October 2 and will reach Lucknow on the second day at 9:35 am and 5:35 pm.