Rafa Martín is a leisurely man, a man of the world.

Rafa Martín carries the stick in his mouth and, daily, sells the hands of his son and pupil, Sandor Martín, the best Spanish foothill of recent times, a boxer determined to change the perception of this discipline, perhaps come less in this 21st century.

Sandor Martín proposes the heat of the home in contrast to the cursed stories of boxing, to the stories of giants with mud feet ruined by unscrupulous souls, powerful fighters in the quadrilateral and vulnerable in the offices.

His father sells his hands in the Ko Verdún gym, in Nou Barris, where it all started. His wife, Naiara, accompanies him in his adventures around the world. And both of them, Jimena (a year and a half), will have a better life.

The bag is remarkable. Alberto Puello and Sandor Martín will distribute 2.4 million dollars.

When he thinks about it, Sandor Martín is illuminated. He is 31 years old and a body marked to scars. It is the balance of a life in the quadrilateral, pulling gloves in his shadow, his father or an occasional sparring, in recent times a left -handed, because Zurdo was Puello, the Dominican who has prevented him from stroking the sky.

Sandor Martín is a different fighter because he went to the university: he studied four coffee courses (Ciències de l’ectivat physical and l’Esport) and left him to focus on boxing, but plan to resume him when his adventure finishes.

“I’ll resume it,” I insisted before flying to New York.

Along the way, he has won 42 fighting (15 per KO) and has suffered four losses, the last last night in Brooklyn, in a decision that bothering part of the hearing, as the judges did not go along.

113-115 marked the first referee, who opted for Sandor Martín. 115-114 said the second, almost technical draw. And 116-112 decided the third: Victoria de Puello, the defender of the title (24 victories, zero losses), disbelief in the gaze of Sandor Martín and resignation in the father, Rafa Martín, the same one that minutes before, in the twelfth assault, voiced from his corner:

– Three minutes, three minutes, you have to give everything.

Life now leaves a sour aftertaste to Sandor Martín, financially comforted although injured in his internal jurisdiction: the title has escaped.

Between racks, there are those who consider that the verdict was homemade: after all, it is said that New York is the third city of the Dominican Republic for its number of inhabitants; Other experts believe that Sandor Martín’s style is not the pleasure of Americans: it is strategic, he never goes out to Bocajarro, does not open the gloves, wait and wait.

That touches him now: it’s time to wait, wait again.

It is possible that, in the future, again aspire to the belt. Meanwhile, we will see you in television programs and media projects. Like Ilyia Topuria in the MMA, Sandor Martín is popularizing boxing among the girl in our country.