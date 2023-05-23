Another three members of the far-right German Reichsbürger movement have been arrested. That reported the German Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday evening. A total of 25 arrest warrants have been issued against the group. The OM does not want to say whether these three were directly involved in the coup attempt that the movement planned. Two of the suspects were arrested in the south of Germany, another just below Hamburg.

The Reichsbürger movement believes that Germany has been occupied by the Allies since World War II, and sees the Federal Republic as an illegitimate government. It became clear at the end of last year that the movement can be potentially dangerous. Members of the group were arrested because they allegedly wanted to commit a coup by taking parliamentarians hostage, among other things. A large stock of weapons was also found during the large-scale arrest. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said: “We are not dealing with innocent fantasists, but with terrorist suspects.”

The three arrested members would also know Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss well. Until his arrest last year, he was the leader of the group with about 20,000 members; an old aristocrat of a former royal family who saw himself as the new German head of state. In addition to Reuss, former soldiers, a police commissioner, a doctor, a pilot, a judge and a tenor are also members of the movement.