At the moment the films of DC are going through a steep reboot, this since James Gunn assumed the role of CEO late last year, that has been seen right at the end of The Flash. And now, little by little, the cast is revealed to be part of the film that will start this whole universe of superheroes, Superman: Legacy.

The medium known as Vanity Fair unveiled three more characters joining the man of steel, the first is Isabella Mercedwho is going to interpret neither more nor less than hawkgirl. Edi Gathegi with the role ofand Mr Terrific. And finally there is Nathan Fillion, giving his face to fulfill the role of a Green Lanternspecifically it would be Guy Gardner.

It is worth mentioning that the tape has not yet entered production in terms of recordings, so users will have to wait a long time until the first video preview is released. Added to this is that in 2024 finally the next installment of Aquamanwhich has suffered from constant delays due to issues in the project.

Remember that Superman: Legacy the premiere July 11, 2025.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems that Warner wants to give everything so that DC can catch up with Marvel, something that would not take much work if they just do something decent with the new universe. And it is that for now, Marvel is going through creativity problems.