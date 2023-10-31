Nintendo Switch Online continues to surprise classic video game lovers with the addition of three iconic titles to its growing library. This time, players will be able to enjoy two exciting games of NES: The Mysterious Murasame Castle and DEVIL WORLDalong with the arrival of the acclaimed Castlevania Legends of GameBoy.

The Mysterious Murasame Castle (NES): Embark on an action-packed adventure in feudal Japan as you battle hordes of enemies in the legendary castle. Control Takamaru and show your skills in this classic of the genre.

DEVIL WORLD (NES): Lead Tamagon, the dragon, on a quest to free the world from the chaos created by the evil Diablo. This challenging maze game promises hours of fun as you try to avoid dangers and collect key items.

Castlevania Legends (GameBoy): Enter the dark world of the Belmonts in this portable installment of the iconic saga. Join Sonia Belmont in her quest to defeat Dracula in this exciting adventure full of monsters and secrets.

These three classic titles join the extensive catalog of games available to subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online, offering a nostalgic and exciting gaming experience for players of all ages. Get ready to relive the magic of these legendary titles on your console Nintendo switch!

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Enjoy! I still have a long list of pending games.