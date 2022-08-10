Vice Mayor Rakova spoke about the opening of three clinics after overhaul in Moscow

Three more polyclinics have opened after overhaul according to the new Moscow standard – two for children and one for adults. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

We are talking about branch No. 3 of the city polyclinic No. 219, children’s polyclinic No. 98 and branch No. 1 of children’s polyclinic No. 58.

Now, almost 100,000 patients in the Severnoye Tushino, Yuzhnoye Chertanovo and Strogino districts will receive high-quality and affordable medical care in the renovated buildings. Thus, to date, work has already been completed in 58 buildings. Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

According to Rakova, after the overhaul, the decoration and engineering systems were updated in the clinics. In addition, they have modern medical equipment, convenient navigation and comfortable waiting areas with ergonomic furniture.

In branch No. 3 of the city polyclinic No. 219 on Planernaya Square, more than 3.2 thousand square meters, a new mammograph, a U-arm device, and an X-ray machine for two workplaces were installed. In addition, he appeared in the children’s clinic No. 98 on Dorozhnaya Street.

Comprehensive modernization of buildings makes it possible to create comfortable conditions for patients and employees in polyclinics, while navigation and adherence to uniform color schemes give visitors the opportunity to easily navigate and make it easier to find the offices of the necessary specialists, the press service of the Social Development Complex emphasized.

“Already about a third of the polyclinics included in the city modernization program have been repaired, medical activities are being carried out there, more than a hundred buildings are being renovated right now,” said Alexei Sapsay, Deputy Head of the Moscow City Health Department. “Implementing the new standard, we combine modern design solutions in architecture with classical techniques, use light colors in interior and exterior decoration, pay great attention to environmental friendliness – this applies to green areas near clinics, the use of natural materials in interiors.”

More than 200 buildings are included in the overhaul program of the capital’s polyclinics. This is almost half of the outpatient fund in Moscow. The modernization program according to the new Moscow standard implies general principles for the design and technical equipment of buildings, the installation of the latest equipment, convenient navigation, the creation of comfortable waiting areas, as well as a single standard for the recruitment of medical specialists, the social complex recalled.