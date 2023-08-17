Another three parties want to file for bankruptcy for bargain chain Big Bazar. This is reported by director Joost Konings of Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam, which is processing the applications.

This company previously submitted an application to the court on behalf of a landlord of a retail property in Goes. With the applications, the parties hope that Big Bazar will fulfill its payment obligation.

This time, the new applications were not submitted by landlords, but by two suppliers and an employment agency. Those parties hope to enforce the payment of a total of 180,000 euros. Within a few days, the petitions will be filed with the court of Amsterdam, Konings said.

More than 1.8 million euros

The total amount of claims known to Konings has now risen to more than 1.8 million euros. This includes interest and collection costs. That money is not only collected by Collection Company Amsterdam. For example, Konings has consulted with two lawyers who represent two other creditors. This concerns amounts of respectively 700,000 euros for unpaid fireworks and 550,000 euros for unpaid store stocks.

According to Konings, those lawyers keep an eye on developments regarding the bankruptcy applications. “The question now is whether Big Bazar is unwilling or unable to pay,” he says. The first application for the landlord of a retail property in Goes is interesting, because it concerns a relatively small amount to be claimed of 20,000 euros. If Big Bazar cannot make that payment, the question is whether the company can make the other payments.

Konings felt that director of Big Bazar Heerke Kooistra was ‘willing’ to take his creditors seriously. For example, he requested financial statements several times, which were subsequently sent to him. But so far nothing has been done about it, says Konings. “Despite that, nothing has been paid. The claims have also not been disputed and Big Bazar’s lawyer has never come forward either.”

Collision course

Earlier this week it was announced that the bargain chain is closing twenty loss-making stores and wants rent reductions for another twenty stores. According to director Heerke Kooistra, this is necessary to keep the bargain chain with a total of 120 branches and 1400 employees 'healthy'.

When the property owners of the retail properties refuse to talk about breaking up the lease, according to the entrepreneur, there is nothing left but for Big Bazar to stop transferring the rent to open the talks. With this approach, Big Bazar is on a collision course with property owners. Various landlords have already gone to court because of rent arrears that the chain deliberately allowed to increase. Kooistra says that this is a means of pressure to force him to pay.

‘Financial Challenges’

Big Bazar faces 'financial challenges'. This is partly due to the sharp price rises in the shopping street, as a result of which customers have started to spend less at Big Bazar. Vacancy has also increased in some shopping areas. Kooistra does not mention figures, but explains that the differences between branches are large. "We have eighty stores that are doing very well, but twenty are 'doubtful stores' and twenty are not healthy." He does not think it is responsible to accept losses there.

The CEO says he still sees many opportunities for Big Bazar. “We are not Action. But we are different. We try to surprise the consumer.” Kooistra would prefer to open new stores. In fact, his goal is to have 190 cases by the end of next year. There is therefore no question of compulsory redundancies, he assures. Employees of a Big Bazar that closes can work in another branch if they wish.

