“Can you open a hotspot?” I call to my roommate and storm into her room, regardless of her privacy. I don’t have any data on my cell phone, but I have to go to a Zoom event. Reluctantly, she gives me her internet access. For a couple of hours I can hug the world again. I visit Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. What are my friends doing abroad? Where is the next cat video, and what is the Bachelor doing? I do everything – except to attend a Zoom event: my roommate will definitely not notice that I am abusing her internet – for trash.

If we want to know something, we google it. We write to our friends via Whatsapp. If we get lost, we open maps. Music runs through Spotify and series on Netflix. And when we feel like going on a date, we tap a little red flame on our phone. We are the generations Y and Z and Alpha, we are the digital generation, that means: We don’t know a life without the Internet. Without always available, fast internet, on the mobile phone and the laptop (even if the reception in Germany could actually often be better). We don’t know life before, and we no longer know life without – without the Internet and without fun. Just like the people who spend a weekend at the medieval camp for fun learning how people used to live, work or make a fire, we have now taken part in a very special social experiment: a life without the Internet. It’s kind of like the Middle Ages. Alone, our experiment was an involuntary one.

A city where it rains beer and veal sausage from the sky

We moved from Frankfurt to Munich three months ago. A place that many say is paradise. A city where it rains beer and veal sausage from the sky. Finding an apartment was simple and straightforward. That’s not the rule. The price was very cheap by Munich standards. The area: home-style. Here neighbors congratulate us on our “social advancement”. In all this calm it is definitely possible to work well – I think. We finally got to a reasonable place – I think. Here everything behaves properly and works. Well



Appearances are deceptive. On the day we move in, we order a router and conclude a contract. “In a week you will have a high-speed connection. The technician just has to come by and hook you up, ”says a man on the other end of the phone line. The biggest lie I’ve ever been told.

He greets me with a “Servus”

And yes, the technician, he’s coming, greets me with a friendly “Servus”. I show him the connections, move the furniture with my flatmates so that he can work in peace and without obstacles. After half an hour he comes to me: “Unfortunately I couldn’t find a connection. I have to go to the basement or the attic. ”I accompany him through our house. First we’re in the basement: no internet connection. Then in the attic: the technology is far too outdated. Drill, twirl, screw: the green light on the router just doesn’t want to shine. Instead, it just flashes to itself. The technician says goodbye and puts us off for the following week.

I take refuge in optimism. We’ll have internet in a few days. Maybe I’ll do something good for myself when I do a digital detox. That is healthy! I could read a few books in the meantime. And anyway: I still have data volume! I survived this week with no problems.

The missing digital gateway to the world

The days go by and I start rationing my data like a nomad rationing water. Only 100MB every day. I swore to myself. But every day it gets more difficult. Because the most important thing is missing: the digital gateway to the world. In the middle of a time when mankind is affected by a pandemic and longs for warmth and security, the only thing missing that enables social contact.