Secret offices, weeks of waiting, calls from private numbers, confidentiality agreements. These are some of the elements of the new US immigration program known as Safe Mobility, which seeks “the expansion of legal routes to the United States or other countries for refugees and migrants in South and Central America,” according to its official page. The United States launched the program in June with the purpose of “reducing irregular migration,” and created immigration offices in Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala. But three months after its premiere, less than 1% of the almost 29,000 applicants in Colombia have passed through the North American Refugee Admissions Program, according to official data. The lack of information and secrecy about the project leaves the experts consulted by EL PAÍS perplexed, and tens of thousands of migrants trapped between hope and uncertainty.

The Safe Mobility application process sounds simple. The Venezuelan communicator Eliezer Briceño tells via video call that the reality is different. “It’s tedious,” says the 40-year-old from Caracas. He registered on August 11 along with his wife and his 8-year-old son through the official web portal. He succeeded on his second attempt, after failing when he tried it from his mobile phone. “The page is not so sociable. Anyone who does not have good technological equipment will not be able to register quickly. In addition, you have to have a good internet connection because the page is heavy,” he says.

The portal is currently closed in Colombia because it has received too many applications. It will open again on October 10, a spokesperson for the US Embassy who is in charge of the program explains to EL PAÍS. The available spaces filled quickly, in the two periods of a few weeks that it has opened since the launch.

Migrants cross a river in the Darién jungle, in October 2022.

Briceño left Venezuela seven years ago with his wife and son in search of greater financial and emotional stability. Now, he lives and works in Ciudad Bolívar, one of the most impoverished towns in Bogotá. When he found out about Safe Mobility he was very excited. “Wow! It would be fabulous if we could opt,” he says was his first reaction.

The father of the family is one of the millions of migrants in Colombia who can request to migrate to the United States, Canada or Spain through Safe Mobility. The program, which is not open to Colombians, “is aimed at Cuban, Haitian and Venezuelan people who were in the country on June 11, 2023 or before, and who at the time of applying have a regular status or are in the process of regularization”, according to the official page.

Seven weeks after submitting the application, however, Briceño says he has not received news about his status. “I only have a screenshot of my receipt that says they are going to call me. So I’m on the phone 24/7. “I am always aware,” he says.

Briceño’s situation is the same as that experienced by more than 28,000 people in Colombia. Of the around 29,000 migrants who have applied for Safe Mobility from this country, 260 have moved on to the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), according to the most recent data from the State Department, from August 28. Safe Mobility officials do not provide information about the immigration status of these individuals after they are contacted by USRAP.

The wait “is desperate,” says the Venezuelan communicator. “Going to the United States would change my life a lot. And I don’t dare make that odyssey through the jungle.” So far this year, more than 330,000 people have crossed the Darién Gap — the jungle that separates Colombia from Panama, to which Briceño refers. One in every five migrants who has made that journey, full of all imaginable dangers, has been a child, reports the UN.

Safe Mobility is one of the US Government’s responses to the migration crisis that the West is experiencing, explains a program official. More than 20 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been displaced by the various humanitarian, political and economic crises in the region. Much of these problems are reflected on the US border with Mexico, where thousands of migrants arrive every day, which has resulted in a situation of extreme vulnerability for them and enormous controversy for the North American president, Joe Biden. But it is not the only place: Colombia has received about 2,500,000 Venezuelans and Peru another 1,500,000.

To confront this crisis, the Biden Government has opened this year, in collaboration with the IOM and the UNHCR, five immigration offices in Latin America; one in Guatemala, another in Costa Rica, and three in Colombia, where almost 70% of the more than 40,000 Safe Mobility applications have come from. The Colombian centers are located in Cali, Medellín and Soacha, an impoverished municipality adjacent to Bogotá. They are operational but their addresses are private, according to the US official, for the safety of the migrants.

Adam Isacson, director of the Washington Office on Latin American Affairs, explains that although the directors of Safe Mobility “are making it up as they go,” it is normal that they do not want to make the addresses public. “They probably want to avoid having thousands of people outside their facilities, as happened in Tapachula, Mexico,” he says. On multiple occasions this year, groups of thousands of migrants have broken into the offices of the National Migration Institute in that city, the largest on the border that divides Mexico from Guatemala. There have been no deaths in these incidents.

In Colombia, applicants learn office addresses only when they are notified that they have been selected for an appointment. Ariel Ruiz, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, assures by phone that this part of the process is in the hands of NGOs, not the US Government. A UNHCR spokeswoman confirms this. “The Safe Mobility offices, supported by UNHCR and IOM, identify cases and accompany people during the process to evaluate the eligibility of their case, eventually including in-person interviews, to later present it for consideration by the authorities in the United States. ”, he writes by email to this newspaper.

A group of migrant women from Haiti and their children wait their turn to board a boat from Necoclí, Colombia to Capurgana, to then cross the Darien Gap and thus reach Panama. August 5, 2021.

The job of the two multilateral entities of the UN system is to find out if each applicant fits into one of the four migratory pathways offered by the program: refugee resettlement, family reunification, a temporary employment visa or humanitarian permit ― known in the US as parole. “It is clear that there are not enough legal avenues to serve all these people. Therefore, program agents have limited options,” admits Ruiz.

Once one of the organizations identifies a good candidate, Safe Mobility contacts them. He does it by telephone, without prior notice and from a private number, to which the interested party cannot return the call if he was unable to answer. During this conversation, he is notified that he has been chosen for the next step: an on-site appointment. What happens when they go to the secret offices for meetings, however, “is disconcerting,” says Isacson.

EL PAÍS interviewed a dozen migrants online who have had appointments with Safe Mobility in Colombia. Some have only had one interview, others have had several. A couple has finished the process and says they are preparing to travel to the United States, although they do not know in which city they will end up. No one agreed to give their name. According to them, program workers make it clear during interviews that speaking publicly about the process can affect the result. What’s more, several said that they were made to sign a confidentiality agreement that says that “they cannot comment on anything about their process.” It is a procedure that Cornell University professor and immigration expert Stephen Yale-Loehr describes as “unprecedented” and “unusual.”

The criminal lawyer explains that signing non-disclosure clauses is not part of the refugee process in the United States nor is it a requirement to conduct an interview at a North American embassy or consulate. “It would have to be a new procedure, one he hadn’t heard of before,” he declares.

A spokesperson in charge of Safe Mobility denies the accusations of those interviewed. “Applicants do not have to sign a confidentiality agreement. We ask you to sign an agreement giving your consent to provide your personal data to the partners of the initiative. This information is necessary to determine the admissibility criteria for applicants,” she writes by email.

However, when asked about these agreements, UNHCR does not deny them. “The resettlement process requires confidentiality because we are talking about people with international protection needs,” declares a spokesperson for the organization.

The migrants assure that the uncertainty does not end after signing the supposed confidentiality agreement and finishing the interview. Those who are rejected receive an email notifying them of this. The rest are still in limbo, waiting without a defined end so that hopefully, one of these days, another call will come to them. Some receive it soon, in a week. Others regret that they have been waiting for almost a month. “There is no information. They haven’t rejected me yet, but they have summoned other people who had their interview after I had mine,” says a migrant. “It seems like they choose at random. It’s very frustrating”.

When the US Government launched Safe Mobility in Colombia, it announced that it would carry out “a six-month pilot test.” Halfway there, he claims that he plans to enlarge it, but refuses to give a concrete timeline. In the face of so much uncertainty, Yale-Loehr confesses that he understands the frustration surrounding the program. “It’s been off to a very slow start,” he admits.

With global migration at record numbers, there is no single initiative that can solve the problem; It will depend on the collaboration of many countries and in very varied ways. The future of Safe Mobility in this process, the criminal lawyer believes, remains unknown: “It is not a failure yet, but it has not been a success either.”

