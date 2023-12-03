First modification:
Three months have passed since the earthquake that hit Morocco. After the catastrophe, the Government announced monthly financial aid for those affected and compensation for the reconstruction of their homes. However, many families say they are not benefiting from these measures and are now asking for urgent solutions. This is the case of the inhabitants of Amizmiz, one of the most affected cities. Report from our correspondent, Sofía Català.
