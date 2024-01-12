Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

A baby who tested positive for cocaine was taken to a special clinic in Italy by rescue helicopter. The drug is said to have entered the body through breast milk.

Naples – A three-month-old baby was hospitalized with cocaine poisoning in Italy. The German press agency reports according to information from the Ansa news agency (As of January 11th)that the drug could have entered the little boy's body through his mother's milk. His condition is still considered critical.

Three-month-old baby with cocaine poisoning: State police investigate

According to reports, the mother is said to be a drug addict. This is also why it is suspected that transmission could have occurred through breastfeeding. The case was reported to the state police, who are now trying to reconstruct the incident.

Naples: Cocaine was detected in the blood of a three-month-old baby. © dpa / Annette Riedl

Meanwhile, doctors continue to fight for the baby's life. The boy was initially taken to the emergency room in the southern Italian city of Salerno on Wednesday (January 10th). After his condition worsened, he was transferred by rescue helicopter to the Santobono Children's Hospital in Naples, Italy. After the diagnosis of bacterial meningitis, treatment with an antibiotic was initiated. Another urine test showed no more cocaine residue.

Cocaine in baby's blood: But wrong test result?

The doctors do not rule out that the cocaine residue could have dissipated in the severely injured baby's system between the first and second tests. It will now be further investigated whether the cocaine could actually have entered the infant's body through breast milk or whether the first urine test gave a false result.

It was only in December that a shocking incident caused a stir: Doctors at the Memmingen Clinic discovered unusual injuries while treating two babies. According to the investigations, these were caused by strong shaking. The parents are now suspected of having abused the children. (cln/dpa)