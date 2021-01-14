The logistics specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense have erected three modular towns for the peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert, Getavan and Karakert.

As reported in the defense department on Thursday, January 14, about 400 servicemen were deployed on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, the preparation of sites for the construction of five more towns for 540 peacekeepers is underway.

It is noted that comfortable, modern living conditions have been created for the personnel of peacekeeping units.

The facilities are equipped with all the necessary life support systems, furniture, household appliances. On the territory of the town there is a gym, a bathhouse, a first-aid post, a dryer, a uniform cleaning room and other premises.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed an agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10. The document also provides for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Yerevan to Baku and the return of refugees to the NKR.