Not even in their worst afternoons, Barça is injured. The Barça team certified their pass to the Cup semifinals after playing with fire in Seville, where they knew how to remove the extinguisher in time to avoid burning. Those of Lluís Cortés had to row against the current, as they are not used to, after be condemned for the talent of their future: Claudia Pina (1-0). Mariona Caldentey countered the goal of the La Masía youth squad with the equalizer before the break. The pass through changing rooms served for Barça to wash its face and, in three minutes, the game was sentenced (1-3, with goals from captains Vicky Losada and Alexia Putellas in minute 48).

The Champions League hangover took its toll on Barça in the first half, in which just four days ago he signed a historic pass to the European final. The Barça team, who took to the field with six changes in their eleven compared to that of the semifinal against PSG, presented less cohesion and success than usual. The errors and the blunders of the culés lit the light bulbs in Cristian Toro, who from the bench transmitted to his players the rush to take advantage of the moment against the almighty Barça.

Giants seldom go limp. And Sevilla was lucky enough to enjoy a few minutes of weakness from the Catalans, which they hit with a goal made in La Masía. The executioner was painful. And it is that the so much arrived through Claudia Pina, that promise culé that left yielded to continue demonstrating its potential. The young forward took advantage of the lack of forcefulness of Hamraoui and Mapi León, who rested on their laurels, to score a goal. With his goal, in which he apologized, Sevilla became the third Spanish team that has managed to encourage Barça this season.

Vicky Losada and Alexia Putellas, the captaincy par excellence

Barça responded timidly before the break (1-1), with a bit from Mariona Caldentey, but the Catalan team needed a reset to regain its being. To the target of the Balearic Islands, who is always very successful in her position and who took advantage of a ball combed by Jenni after a cross from Alexia Putellas, two other from Vicky Losada and Alexia herself. Both captains, with great weight of the latter, took three minutes to put an end to the doubts after resuming the match.

Lluís Cortés managed to inject his players with the ‘culé potion’ during the break. And everything changed in the second part. Dominance, chances, goals and a very cheerful and colorful game. The azulgrana team put sanity in their game, while driving a Sevilla crazy that could barely hurt the authentic Barça, forceful behind and unstoppable above. A power that increased with the change of clothes. Lluís Cortés took out several of his best clothes to close the game with confidence, the one that Noelia Ramos showed with her saves in the rival goal.

And even Barça took the license to relax during the last bars of a game that they ended up enjoying, with a goal from Graham Hansen on the horn. Finally, the visiting team put an end to Sevilla’s cup dream and ended up certifying their presence in the ‘final four’ in Butarque, where Atlético, Madrid CFF and Levante await. The Catalans add and continue in a season in which they look forward to the triplet. With the League tied and in the final of the Champions, the culé team fulfilled its mission in the Cup, where they defend the title as a semifinalist. This team is on its way to legend …