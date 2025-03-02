A fighter, like a writer, must defend himself

Sweet Science, AJ Liebling

———————————–

Rafa Martín is a leisurely man, a man of the world.

Rafa Martín carries the stick in the mouth and daily sells the hands of his son and pupil, Sandor Martín, the best Spanish fighter of recent times, a boxer determined to change the perception of this discipline, perhaps come less in this 21st century.

Sandor Martín proposes the heat of the home as a counterpoint to the cursed stories of boxing, to the stories of giants with mud feet ruined by unscrupulous souls, powerful fighters in the quadrilateral and vulnerable in the offices.

Read too

His father sells his hands in the Ko Verdún gym, in Nou Barris, where it all started. His wife, Naiara, accompanies him in his adventures around the world, starting with this combat Em Brooklyn for the Super League title (between 61.2 and 63.5 kg). And both, little Jimena (a year and a half), will have a better life.

The bag is remarkable.

Alberto Puello and Sandor Martín will distribute 2.4 million dollars.

When he thinks about it, Sandor Martín is illuminated.

He is 31 years old and a body marked to scars. It is the balance of a life in the quadrilateral, pulling gloves in his shadow, his father or an occasional sparring, in recent times a left -handed, because left -handed is Puello, the Dominican who has prevented him from stroking the sky.

I have felt that I have won this fight, but I am not part of the judges “

Sandor MartínBoxer





Sandor Martín is a different fighter because he went to college. He studied four coffee courses (Ciències de l’ectivat Activat I l’Astport) and left it to focus on boxing, but plan to resume everything when his adventure ends.

“I’m going to do it,” I told me days ago, before flying to New York.

Along the way, he has won 42 fighting (15 per KO) and has suffered four losses, the last tonight in Brooklyn, in a decision that has bunk part of the hearing, because the judges did not go along.

113-115 has marked the first referee, who opted for Sandor Martín.

115-114 has said the second, almost technical draw.

116-112 has decided the third: Victoria de Puello, the defender of the title (24 wins, zero defeats), disbelief in the gaze of Sandor Martín and resignation in the father, Rafa Martín, the same one that minutes before, in the twelfth assault, voiced from his corner:

-Ter minutes, three minutes, you have to give everything.

Rafa Martín himself who days ago, in a talk in Rubí, described how the WBC world champion belt (World Boxing Council) is designed:

-To side, the button dedicated to José Sulaimán, the man who humanized boxing. On the other, that of Muhammad Ali, the father. And in the center, the face of the two applicants: that of Puello and that of my son.

-And if you don’t win it?

-It is going to get it. We have waited for this moment as the hunters. But at this point in life …

Sandor Martín fits a right during his duel against Alberto Puello Frank Franklin II / AP

Life now leaves a sour aftertaste to Sandor Martín, financially comforted although injured in his internal jurisdiction: the title has escaped.

(Between racks, there are those who consider that the verdict has been homemade: after all, it is said that New York is the third city of the Dominican Republic for its number of inhabitants; other experts believe that Sandor Martín’s style is not the taste of Americans: it is strategic, it never goes out into a mouth, it does not open the gloves, wait and wait).

-I mean that I have won this fight, but I am not part of the judges and they have clearly seen it in a different way. I don’t know what I need, but I’m not about to lower my arms -Sandor Martín said when everything had ended, with a bruised face and congested breathing.

(The chronicler will write about boxing, but he will never get on a ring: he would not be happy to fit a right).

In these days, the family will walk under the snow in New York, the wounds will be replaced and then return to Barcelona. Sandor Martín does not plan to alter his philosophy or his way of doing. And neither will his father and coach, Rafa, the founder of Ko Verdún in the 1980s:

-My father passes from me. When I have to train, he is for me. But then he is for the other boys, as it has to be -the fighter told me, days ago.

Now it’s time to wait, wait again.

It is possible that, in the future, they call him again to aspire to the belt. Meanwhile, we are going to see him in television programs, interviews with Tutiphen and media projects. Like Ilyia Topuria in the MMA, Sandor Martín is popularizing boxing among the girl in our country.