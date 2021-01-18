National Police Agents they arrested three minors, all of them of Spanish nationality and 14 years of age, after being identified as alleged perpetrators in the commission of a robbery at a school in Molina de Segura.

On January 2, a call to the Operative Room of 091 warned that there were three young people inside the school throwing sports equipment from the first floor of the building to the outdoor patio. Upon the arrival of the National Police officers, the three minors who were next to the perimeter fence of the educational center tried to flee on the run, so they could only arrest one of the three ‘red-handed’.

For the full identification of the minors who fled, the work carried out by the Scientific Police Group of the National Police Station of Molina de Segura has been fundamental, which has been able to specify the presence of those arrested inside the premises. After the appropriate inspection, it has been possible to verify the numerous damage to windows as well as broken doors.

Finally, the actions carried out by members of the National Police of the Molina de Segura Police Station regarding the events that occurred and the identity of the alleged perpetrators have been brought to the attention of the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, for the adoption of appropriate measures.