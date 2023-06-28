The Badajoz National Police arrested three minors on June 15 for sexually assaulting three of their classmates at the Virgen de Guadalupe School in San Roque.

The three detainees are between 14 and 17 years old. In total, however, there are six students involved. There is a fourth that is being investigated, but was not arrested, and two other minors under 14 years of age who, therefore, cannot be charged.

The police confirm that they are accused of crimes related to sexual integrity and that the proceedings are carried out by the Minors’ Prosecutor’s Office. As you have learned TODAY, the complaint includes touching and exhibitionism in the institute’s facilities.

The three victims are between the ages of 13 and 17 and it was one of them who alerted the Virgin of Guadalupe School of the events, which, in turn, notified the National Police.

The investigation

At first it was believed that this girl was the only victim. She took charge of the investigation by the Ufam (Family and Women Care Units) of the National Police. Its agents discovered that there were three affected and six involved in the events.

The detainees had to be evaluated by the psychosocial team of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Badajoz, since they are minors. In this institute there is a group registered with the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Subsequently, the detainees went to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and are released. From this institution they have not wanted to assess the case.

As he has been able to learn TODAY, the events denounced are not due to a specific episode, but rather extended over time. Those involved allegedly showed their genitals to the minors, for which exhibitionism is charged. The assaulted minors also suffered touching, allegedly.

One of those investigated also allegedly made insinuations of a sexual nature to the victims.

These events created a hostile environment in the school that finally caused one of the victims to alert the school. As he has learned TODAY at least two of those involved in these attacks have been expelled from this school.

The Virgen de Guadalupe School, where the events took place and whose leaders raised the alarm, is a subsidized school located in San Roque. It is also known as The Jesuits. Specifically, it is between the highway of the Court and the avenue of Diario HOY. It offers education from the age of 3, since it includes Infant, Primary and Secondary, as well as professional degrees. It is one of the schools in Badajoz that has traditionally been in greater demand.

In 2022, the Badajoz Prosecutor’s Office warned about the increase in sexual assaults on minors in the province. The previous year, in the 192 preliminary proceedings opened against sexual freedom committed in the province of Badajoz, 13 sexual abuses and one sexual assault on minors under 16 years of age, 3 crimes of corruption of minors and two of use of minors for pornographic purposes were included.