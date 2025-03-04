03/04/2025



Updated at 9:58 p.m.





Three people have resulted Mild wounds This Tuesday afternoon after the Rodalies train in which they were traveling, it hit a large rock fallen on the road, after a detachment. The convoy, of the R3 line, circulated through planols, in the Catalan Pyrenees, when it has hit the stone after leaving the station of Ribes de Freser (Gerona), in the direction of Puigcerdà.

As reported Civil defensethe 16 passengers of the train have been evacuated by the Firefighters of the Generalitat to another train to Ribes de Fresser. After attending the three minor injured, Emergencies will assess the total passage when they reach their destination.

The trains between Planols and Ribes de Freser is interrupted from 8.46 p.m., so it has activated alternative road transport.