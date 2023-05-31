Cristina Kirchner has less than a month left to resolve the electoral mess involving Peronism. Argentina’s vice president excluded herself from the presidential race in December, but has kept to herself the right to choose the candidate who will represent the party in August’s primary elections. From there will come the name of the applicant to win the final race in October. Times have accelerated this week and the Argentines already have an idea of ​​where the list of names will go. They are all familiar faces: three ministers from Alberto Fernández’s Cabinet – although not all albertistas― and an ambassador who was already a presidential candidate in 2015. Kirchner’s intention is to reach the primaries with a single name and thus avoid the dispersion of votes. June 24 ends the term that the parties have to present their options.

On August 13, Argentina holds open, simultaneous and mandatory primary elections. From the Paso, as they are called, the candidates who will be on the ballots for president in October will come out. All parties are required to participate, even if they present only one option. In the 2019 Paso, Peronism presented the formula to Alberto Fernández-Cristina Kirchner. The ruling party at that time was only with Mauricio Macri, who was seeking his re-election.

The mandatory nature of the primaries makes them almost an electoral preview that draws the stage on which the final battle will be fought. The party with the most votes in this process has an advantage over the rest. On this occasion, the polls indicate that the Frente de Todos, in the Government, runs the risk of being third behind the alliance Juntos por el Cambio, of Macri, and the libertarian Javier Milei, an Argentine version of the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro who is growing in polls with calls to end “with the caste” politics.

Kirchner spends his hours devising a damage control strategy. If defeat is inevitable, the vice president at least hopes it won’t be a catastrophe of no return. The president, Alberto Fernández, is a simple spectator. Now without real power, he limits himself to trying to impose a Paso where Peronism presents itself with more than one candidate. Kirchner does not even want to hear about such a thing. On May 25, the vice president gathered tens of thousands of people in the Plaza de Mayo to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the coming to power of her husband, Néstor Kirchner. At the end of the rally, Eduardo Wado de Pedro, the Minister of the Interior who answers to him, released a video launching himself as a possible presidential candidate. A series of posters later showed him embracing Kirchner under the caption: “Wado is coming.”

The minister is everything that Cristina Kirchner likes. The son of victims of the military dictatorship (1976-1983), he represents the “decimated generation” that the vice president considers worthy of leading a higher stage of Kirchnerism. De Pedro is open to dialogue, he avoids direct conflict and likes him without too much effort. Cristina Kirchner wants him as a candidate, but it will depend on the polls if he is finally chosen. The other possible candidate is also a minister, in this case of the Economy.

Sergio Massa is a man who moved away from Kirchnerism in 2009 after being Kirchner’s chief of ministers. He came to Congress years later promising that he would put the former president in prison and then returned to the origins to join the Frente de Todos. Today he is the prodigal son of Peronism. His candidacy carries the burden of management: he came to the Cabinet in August of last year as the Government’s last bullet against inflation, but his work has barely yielded results. Year-on-year inflation is dangerously close to 110% and when the CPI for May is released it will surely be above 9%. This week he is in China, where he has traveled to ask for loans to help bolster the Central Bank’s reserves and support the currency.

Massa must show Kirchner that he can keep the ship afloat, at least until the elections. Last weekend he was with Wado de Pedro at the inauguration of a train line and clarified that it did not matter where each one was on the ballot in October. Most likely, he will end up as the first candidate for senator.

The third minister with aspirations is the chief of staff, Agustín Rossi. On Monday, he officially launched into the race within Peronism with a video in which he highlighted the government’s achievements and called for a vote of confidence. Rossi is a thoroughbred politician who knows how to perform as a tightrope walker: he is one of the few members of the Cabinet who dialogues with both the president and the vice president. His role in the inmate remains to be seen and will depend on Kirchner’s moves.

The vice president’s strategy has a loose proton called Daniel Scioli. The current ambassador to Brazil was the Peronist presidential candidate in the 2015 elections and lost to Mauricio Macri. Today is the letter from Alberto Fernández to pressure Kirchner to hold primary elections with more than one candidate. It is the last battle of the president, who sees day by day how his mandate is more and more testimonial. Within four weeks, Peronism must define its definitive strategy.

