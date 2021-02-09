Spain once again surpassed another milestone in this pandemic on Tuesday exceed three million official infected, a bar to which only six other countries with a much larger population have reached the world: the United States (with 27 million infections), India (10.8), Russia (3.9), Brazil (9.5), United Kingdom (3.9) and France (3.3). Spain, with those 3 million diagnosed infected, is placed in the world ranking ahead of other countries with much greater demographic weight such as Italy (2.6 million), Turkey (2.3), Germany (2.2), Mexico (1.9) or Indonesia (1.1)

The 16,402 cases reported today (paradoxically, the lowest number of positives since December 29) They raise the total infections to 3,005,487, which means that 6.3% of the Spanish population has officially passed the disease and has been diagnosed. A percentage that, however, is actually much higher, as the fourth round of the prevalence study suggested last December, which revealed that two months ago at least 10% of the country’s inhabitants – about 4.7 million people – had been infected.

Adding only the 1.3 million cases officially registered since that date, Spain would already add more than 6 million infected, double the official figure of the Ministry of Health, although the real number is even higher because also in the second and third waves there have been cases that have escaped the radar of the Carolina Darias department (approximately, 40% in the second attack of the virus).

Data from the Ministry of Health offer another record figure this Tuesday: with 766 deaths in the last 24 hours, the record of deaths of the third wave is beaten and it returns to figures of the worst days of April, in the worst of the pandemic in Spain.

In the positive part of the Health records appears the incidence rate, which fell for the thirteenth consecutive day and stood at 630 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, 37 points less than the day before.

Spain’s path to these three million official infected has been one of exponential growth. The country needed nine months of pandemic to exceed one million cases, which finally reached last October 21. However, in adding another million cases and reaching 2 million, which happened on January 7, 2021, only months and a half passed. Now, for the third million, it has only taken a little over a month. It has been an average of about 33,000 new daily infections, a series that has never been seen before in this pandemic and in which the dreaded ‘Christmas effect’ has had a lot to do with it and not so much the arrival of the most contagious new strains, as stated in the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES).

However, in Health they warn that this sharp increase in the rate of cases to reach this official third million is largely explained by the fact that in detection capacity is much higher today than at the beginning of the health crisis.

Of the 3 million cases, less than 10% have been registered in outbreaks that the health authorities have been able to trace, understanding as an outbreak any grouping of three or more cases between which there is an epidemiological link. Since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry and the ministries have detected 34,061 outbreaks, which have caused 282,855 infections (an average of 8.3). The environments in which there have been more outbreaks have been social, with 9,050; the family member (several addresses), with 6,770; the mixed one, where transmission shifts, for example, from the family environment to other areas, such as work, social or educational and in different senses, with 6,426.

Outbreaks in education



Outbreaks in educational centers, although numerous (3,194), they cause relatively few affected people on average (6.2). Quite the opposite occurs with outbreaks in health centers, which include nursing homes. In this area, 2,906 have been counted, but with an average of 16.1: when the virus enters a center for the elderly, it wipes out everything.

By collectives, toilets represent an important part, 4.12%, of the three million cases by covid-19. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 123,603 professionals have been infected with coronavirus. At this time, 6,222 health workers continue to suffer from the disease.