The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Friday 21 January

Over three million infections a day in the world. Paris loosens restrictions: after Great Britain from February 2, even in France, outdoor masks will be removed. From the 16th the discos will reopen. In Austria vaccine obligation: doses for all over 18. Here comes the new anti-Covid dpcm: the super green pass will not be needed to enter grocery stores and pharmacies. Swabs and infections detected are decreasing, with the positivity rate slightly increasing to 17%: the latest bulletin records 188,797 new cases and 385 deaths. On the EU front, the ministers of health were summoned today by the French presidency to coordinate national strategies.

7.50 am – Los Angeles, Adele cancels all concerts

Pop star Adele announced, in tears and at the last minute, that due to Covid-19 all her concerts in Las Vegas have been postponed to a date to be defined. I’m sorry, but the show is not ready, the British singer said, while the coronavirus has infected half of her team on the eve of the first performance. Last November, shortly after the release of her fourth studio album 30, the star revealed that she would perform every weekend for 12 weeks, starting January 21 in Las Vegas.

7.30 – Germany, new record of infections, over 140,000 in 24 hours



Germany has seen a new record increase in daily Covid-19 cases: 140,160 in the past 24 hours, according to updated data from the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), which also reports 170 new deaths. This is the third consecutive day in which the country updates the absolute record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday, the number of new infections announced was 133,536 with 234 deaths. The incidence – the average of new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days – exceeded the threshold of 600 for the first time (638.8).

7.05 am – Vaccines, over 29 million booster doses



122,719,549 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 98.7% of the total of those delivered. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.16 this morning. In particular, 29,002,472 additional / booster doses were administered to 73.35% of the population potentially subject to such administrations who completed the vaccination course for at least four months. .433, 90.20% of the population over 12 while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47.017.190, equal to 87.05% of the over 12 population. As regards the pediatric audience, children between 5 and the 11 years who received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine are 960,523, equal to 26.27%. 235,677 (6.45%) children have already completed the vaccination cycle. See also State of emergency 2022, no outdoor mask obligation

7.00 – Three million infections a day around the world



There are over three million daily infections of Covid-19 recorded around the world between 13 and 19 January, according to a tally by the AFP agency, which is based on the official bulletins of individual countries. The figure has more than fivefold since the discovery of the Omicron variant in late November. The regions that currently register the greatest increase are Asia (385,572 cases per day on average in the last seven days, + 68% compared to the previous week), the Middle East (89,900 cases per day, + 57%) and Latin America / Caribbean (397,098 cases per day, + 40%).