Lock the front door or arm the alarm after parking the car. Almost automatic gestures while in the virtual world we often neglect the basic rules to protect ourselves from cyber risks. Dangers on the rise, just think that it is possible to estimate around 3 million attacks per day in Italy, against which the National Cybersecurity Agency works every day. We talked about it with the general manager, Roberto Baldoni.

“There is a total commitment on the part of the Agency but also of all national institutions to be able to raise the level of awareness in public administrations, in companies, especially SMEs, and among citizens”.

This is why the Agency is aimed at industries and public administrations, but also at young people.

“We will have initiatives within schools. We try, with schools and universities, to maximize the interest of children in STEM-type degrees in order to be able to increase our ‘war force’ of people capable of defending the country from cyber attacks”.

Among the pitfalls of the network is data theft.

“The purpose of these attacks is to steal information that can be used to scam or to steal even more data. Obviously we start from the citizens’ credentials, we don’t have specific data at the moment, but surely if one takes a tour of the dark web, he will find a lot of information about credentials to be able to enter a site or a service.Therefore there is a need for a network that makes this information flow as soon as possible to those who have been robbed of this data in order to be able to put in place the defences, close certain accounts, clean up, block certain users”.

Dangers also lurk in social networks, such as TikTok recently targeted by the United States.

“Applications such as social networks can impact public opinion both from a global point of view and from the point of view of having personal information, therefore on the specific person, for profiling purposes”.

The goal of the National Cybersecurity Agency is to continue growing, reaching 300 personnel by the end of 2023 to create a center of excellence in Italy.

