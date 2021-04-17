At least three military personnel were injured in a series of explosions in the city of Yangon, Myanmar. This was announced on Saturday, April 17, portal Irrawaddy…

According to police sources, three improvised explosive devices detonated in the Yangon General Administration Office. The military has been based there since March. As a result of the explosions, at least three servicemen were injured, one of them is in critical condition.

“The bombs were thrown outside. We heard very loud sounds from the explosion. Later, an ambulance took the wounded away, ”said a resident of the village.

After the explosion, the military arrived at the scene in trucks. As local residents clarified, civilians are afraid to go outside.

Also, another explosion occurred on the square where military parades were held. There is no information about the victims. According to eyewitnesses, several more explosions occurred on the night of April 16. The police are looking for the perpetrators; several young people have already been detained.

In early April, the United Nations (UN) announced the deaths of more than 560 people since the beginning of the protests in Myanmar. The organization expressed concern about the ongoing violence in the state. As noted by the representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrick, the real data on the victims may be higher.

In late March, the Kremlin also expressed concern about the growing number of civilian casualties in Myanmar.

Since the beginning of February, protests have not abated in Myanmar after the military coup, during which state power was transferred into the hands of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, General Hlein. President Vin Myin and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained. The move came after several days of escalating tensions between the government and the military, which did not recognize the results of the November elections in the country.

The organizers of the coup d’etat declared a state of emergency in the country for a period of one year. Protesters took to the streets calling for the reestablishment of a civilian government under Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democratic reform.