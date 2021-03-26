Three migrants have died this Friday after overturning a boat in the southeast of Tenerife, as confirmed by sources from Maritime Rescue. The emergency center received a warning call from the fishing boat at 8:35 a.m. Fanny, which worked 8.5 kilometers southwest of Tenerife, after which they ordered the departure of the Salvamar Alpheratz. At that time, there were swell conditions, with winds of 12 knots and waves of up to one and a half meters, which caused the boat to overturn and throw its occupants into the sea.

Salvamar has collected 36 surviving migrants and the body of a man and has set course for Puerto de los Cristianos (south of Tenerife). The fishing boat, for its part, has brought seven other people on board and confirmed that it was carrying the bodies of two deceased women. The Fanny He went to the Porís de Abona fishing pier, where he assisted a pregnant woman who was transferred by medical helicopter and four other migrants affected with mild hypothermia.

In the area where the patera was located, the Salvamar boats remained in search of more castaways. Tenerife, the Helimer helicopter, of Maritime Rescue, another helicopter of the Government of the Canary Islands, in addition to the tugboat Punta Salinas, with the support of the fishing boats New Moby Dick, New San Sebastian and Dawn, reports Maritime Salvage.

No news of two boats

This new tragedy occurs in a tragic month for migrant arrivals in the Canary Islands. The Moroccan authorities have resumed this Friday the search by air of a hundred people traveling in two boats that left for the Canary Islands from Tarfaya (Morocco) and Dakhla. An aircraft from the Search and Rescue Service (SAR) and another from Rescue, the Sasemar 103, as well as a Moroccan air medium, have indicated the sources of the aforementioned department.

The first of the boats that were known is occupied by about 50 people, including ten women and four children, in waters located between Lanzarote and the coast of Tarfaya. Its occupants were able to call the NGO Caminando Fronteras on Wednesday to ask for help, because they assured that the boat was sinking and were in danger of sinking and, since then, it has not had contact with them again. The SAR plane of the Air Force, for its part, is searching the waters south of Gran Canaria this Thursday to try to locate the other patera that supposedly left Dakhla on Monday with 48 occupants, including 17 women and six minors.

So far this year, there are 22 victims in the Canary Islands, either because their bodies were in the boats at the time of the rescue, or because they died days after arrival (the last case, that of a girl from Mali the last Sunday), or because his companions have declared that they perished on the journey and were thrown into the sea. To these 22 people, UNHCR and the IOM add the between ten and twelve victims caused by the wreck of a boat in Dakhla.

Unhcr maintains that 2020 closed with around 600 dead on the so-called Canary route. Other organizations raise the number of victims of last year above a thousand: Walking Borders places it at 1,851 people. The Pro Human Rights Association of Andalusia speaks in its latest report, published this Monday, of 1,239 deaths, and the Red Cross manages a mortality range of the route of between 5% and 8%, which applied to 23,023 arrivals of 2020 throws a range of deaths between 1,151 and 1,841, according to the count prepared by Efe