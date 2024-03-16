Three composers raised the name of Mexico, in the BMI Latin Awards is about Horacio Palencia, Edgar Barrera and Armed Link The first has become one of the most prominent and was named Regional Mexican Composer of the Year for his compositions which have been in the music industry for ten years.

For those who don't know Edgar Barrera He has made compositions for Shakira, Maluma and even the queen of pop Madonna, which is why he won again for the second consecutive year in the category. Regional Mexican Composer of the Year of the BMI Latin Awards where he has not only attended as a nominee, but as a presenter on other occasions.

Meanwhile Horacio Palencia received The BMI Presidential Award for his 20 years composing for the music industry, but his strength has been in the Mexican regional such as La Arrolladora Banda el Limón or Los Ángeles Azules who have been delighted with the lyrics of each of his compositions that have led them to success in the half.

“A dream come true, thanks to all my friends in the music industry who gathered last night at the Wilshire Beverly Hills to celebrate with me receiving the #BMI2024PresidentialAward. The BMI Presidential Award is awarded to a composer, producer or artist who has had a great influence in the world of entertainment and thank God tonight I was given this honor,” Horacio Palencia wrote.

Eslabón Armado won in the Regional Mexican Song of the Year category, it is the song Ella Baila Sola where she duetted with Peso Pluma who achieved worldwide fame with said song, so she continues to do her part so that other celebrities can become known in the musical medium.

