Mash: Three-meter drone shot down near Kolodnoye village in Kursk region

A three-meter drone with a jet engine instead of a conventional propeller was shot down near the village of Kolodnoye in the Kursk region. This was reported by Mash in Telegram.

According to the publication, the exact brand of the drone could not be determined, as its fragments were badly burned after being hit by air defense weapons. However, the data obtained suggests that it could be a new Ukrainian jet drone, Palyanitsya.