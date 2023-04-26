Home page World

A shark has surfaced off the coast of the popular Italian seaside resort of Lignano. A 13-year-old hooked him. © Screenshot: Telefriuli

A three-metre-long shark has surfaced off the coast of the popular Italian seaside resort of Lignano. A 13-year-old had the animal on the hook.

Lignano – Actually, 13-year-old Filippo from Udine just wanted to train for the Italian bluefin tuna championship. However, like the Italian TV station Telefriuli reported, the young angler suddenly had a 100 kg heavy and three meter long “Alopias vulpinus”, a “common thresher shark”, on his hook.

Italy: Shark alert in front of popular holiday beach – 13-year-old pulls “common thresher shark” out of the water

The young man from Italy was amazed when he and his crew trained on the open sea for the upcoming championships in front of the popular seaside resort of Lignano on the Italian Adriatic coast. Filippo’s father told Italian television that the team members never expected to come across a specimen of this shark species.

The “common thresher shark” is particularly well-known for its characteristic tail. With this he stuns his prey and finally overwhelms them.

But everything had a happy ending. The 13-year-old boy dressed the shark like textbooks and finally released it back to its deserved freedom, according to the TV station’s report.

Shark alert on the Italian Adriatic: 13-year-old pulls a shark out of the water and miraculously remains unharmed

However, the fact that the boy remained unharmed is not necessarily normal, as Giambattista Zen, president of the Tuna Club of Lignano, told an Italian newspaper. Because if a “common thresher shark” is hanging on a rod or injures itself, it tries to free itself by violently hitting its fin – even if it usually keeps away from people. “It’s easy to injure yourself when you kick your fins,” says Giambattista Zen.

The catch of the shark is spectacular, emphasized the Tuna Club President, because in the past specimens of the “common thresher shark” have been sighted less and less off the Italian Adriatic coast. Quite the opposite of the 1990s, when sharks weighing up to 400 kilograms regularly strayed just off the coast of Lignano. However, they do not pose a real danger to holidaymakers due to their small mouth, as it is said. Despite this, they appear dangerous because of their size and weight.

That the appearance of a shark is not always as easy as in the case of 13-year-old Filippo was shown last year on the beach of a holiday resort in Egypt. Two deadly shark attacks overshadow the holiday mood there.