Three men were injured in a shooting attack that happened last night in an apartment building in the municipality of St nicolasNew Lion.

The events were reported around 11:00 p.m. in the buildings located near the intersection of Diego Díaz de Berlanga and Roberto Espinoza streets, in the Pedregal neighborhood of Santo Domingo.

Municipal police immediately mobilized to the place as they reported gun shots in the area, where various apartment buildings are located.

When they arrived and inspected the area, they found casings and blood stains in the lower part of one of the buildings.

According to Reforma, witnesses mentioned that armed individuals arrived in a car and shot at the three men who were in the lower part of the building, and later fled the place.

It transpired that two of the injured went to a nearby hospital in a private car, while the third was seen by neighbors walking through the streets of Colonia Carmen Romano, very close to the scene of the stroke. See also Lovely! Jilissa Ann Zoltko drives her 'fans' crazy with a hot swimsuit