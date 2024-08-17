Three men detained in Moscow for threatening local residents and displaying weapons

Investigators are conducting an investigation into three men who posted a video on social media threatening Moscow residents and demonstrating weapons. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the capital’s headquarters of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

According to the Investigative Committee, videos calling for incitement of ethnic hatred and social hostility were discovered during network monitoring. In one of the videos, the men state that they are in Moscow for the first day and plan to steal from local residents and punish them, while in another, they demonstrate weapons and, presumably, illegal substances.

A preliminary investigation has been launched against the authors of the videos under Articles 280 (“Public calls for extremist activity”) and 282 (“Incitement to hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They have already been detained and taken to the police station.

